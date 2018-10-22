A new family of Stratolaunch vehicles being developed to expand competition

Lloyd Campbell

New launch service providers such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, Virgin Orbit and Rocket Labs are grabbing up market share. In terms of competition, more is always better in terms of driving costs for these services down – enter Stratolaunch.

Stratolaunch was founded by the late Paul Allen, is looking to carve out a share of the market for its own launch system.

Stratolaunch recently announced three new launch vehicles that could expand their capabilities for launching larger payloads and perhaps even people into orbit.

All of the new vehicles are being designed to use the Stratolaunch aircraft to carry them to an altitude of 35,000 feet (about 11 kilometers) and from launch points virtually anywhere around the world. Once reaching the required altitude, they will be released to complete the remainder of the journey under their own power.

The Stratolaunch aircraft is no lightweight. The massive carrier airplane is powered by six Pratt & Whitney PW4056 engines, the same engines used to power Boeing’s 747 fleet. At present it is the only aircraft currently in service with a wingspan of 385 feet (117 meters) across. This fact alone makes the aircraft stand out as it means it is the largest aircraft, by wingspan, ever to fly.

It utilizes other flight proven Boeing 747 equipment including the landing gear, avionics, and flight controls. This use of well-known systems was done to insure reliability. The airframe itself is mostly composite material and is built by Scaled Composites which also built SpaceshipOne, the first private spacecraft to fly crew to the edge of space, as well as its carrier aircraft – White Night One. White Knight One carried SpaceShipOne to 49,000 feet (15 kilometers) in altitude before releasing it. With the experience gained in producing White Knight One in hand, the Scaled Composite team is now working to carry out test flights of the mammoth Stratolaunch aircraft in upcoming months.

The company’s three new launch vehicles, along with the existing Pegasus, should be able to serve a wide variety of customers’ missions and budgets as they will be designed to accommodate different sized payloads.

Via a press release, Jean Floyd, Chief Executive Officer at Stratolaunch stated, “We are excited to share for the first time some details about the development of our own, proprietary Stratolaunch launch vehicles, with which we will offer a flexible launch capability unlike any other. Whatever the payload, whatever the orbit, getting your satellite into space will soon be as easy as booking an airline flight.”

The first operational flight of the Stratolaunch system is slated to take place in 2020 and will utilize the existing Pegasus launch vehicle. Pegasus has over 35 successful launches already from two different aircraft. Developed by Orbital Sciences Corporation (now part of Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems), it will be able to carry up to a 815 pound (370 kg) payload to orbit when launched from the Stratolaunch plane. The Stratolaunch airplane is designed to be capable of carrying up to three Pegasus vehicles allowing for multiple launches to different orbits and orbital inclinations during a single Stratolaunch flight.

The first of the three newly-announced launch vehicles is the Medium Launch Vehicle (MLV) which has a launch capability much larger than Pegasus, it should be able to carry up to a 7,495 pound (3,400 kg) payload. The MLV is currently in development and is slated to make its first flight sometime in 2022.

Moving up the capability scale reveals the next newly-announced launch vehicle, the MLV – Heavy. Built on the same platform as the MLV, it’s a three-core variant capable of carrying up to 13,227 pounds (6,000 KG) to orbit. This version of the MLV is in the early stages of its development with no planned launch date announced.

The final new launch vehicle is simply dubbed the Space Plane. As the name implies, it is meant to be a reusable shuttle capable of flying either crewed or cargo-to-orbit missions before returning safely to Earth. Initial designs will be optimized for cargo launches with crew variants coming later. No further details were announced about the Space Plane, at present it is a design study project.