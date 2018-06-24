Book Review: It’s a Question of Space

Jason Rhian

There has been a wealth of books written about astronauts’ experiences in space. A good many of these are accounts detailing what transpired behind the scenes. Few however have contained actual questions asked by the average citizen as well as the response. Former NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson works to address this in his latest offering – It’s a Question of Space.

SpaceFlight Insider: You mention Quora a bit in your latest book, we were wondering if you pulled questions from your other social media accounts? (Twitter, Facebook)

Anderson: “Nope. As far as I can remember (I’m old!), all questions originated on the platform known as Quora.com. I do know that my social media settings are such that any time I answer a question on Quora.com, that answer is also posted to both Twitter and Facebook. Ahhh… the joys of social media!”

SpaceFlight Insider: What was the impetus behind you writing It’s a Question of Space? Did you feel the questions asked would be of interest to the general public and then decided to share the answers to a broader audience?

Anderson: “I knew that former astronaut Mike Mullane had written and published “Do Your Ears Pop in Space?” in 1997. Knowing that –coupled with the fact that the internet and social media had grown by leaps and bounds– I thought it was time for an update that would definitely interest the general public and a broad audience. Since he was a “shuttle guy,” there was a tremendous interest in all aspects associated with living and working in outer space on the International Space Station platform.

“I have been answering questions on Quora.com since early in 2014 (shortly after retiring from NASA) and I really enjoy it. And I don’t answer just “any” question. I look for those where I have an actual “dog in the hunt,” i.e., those questions where I can offer my personal perspective and experiences versus simply regurgitating technical information discovered through research. In addition, the feedback I was receiving told me that folks around the world were really enjoying my answers as well, and it my efforts were generating a ton more questions!

So, with the understanding of Mullane’s book premise, I thought it would be fun (and not too difficult) to turn my Q and A’s on Quora.com into an engaging, interesting, and educational book. Unfortunately, during the time I was negotiating my idea with my publisher (the University of Nebraska Press), former astronaut Tom Jones came out with “Ask the Astronaut (Smithsonian Books, 2016).” Pouring more salt into that wound, the UK’s Tim Peake would follow shortly with “Ask An Astronaut (Century Books, 2017).” I guess it helps to have big publishers with lots of money and clout! In any event, this book is a bit different. The majority of my answers are not technical, they are anecdotal. They are written in a humorous – and easy to understand—style. The idea is to give folks the REAL stories about life in space. I hope folks LOVE it… I do!”

SpaceFlight Insider: (Sarcastically) – Is the Earth flat and does NASA pay actors to pretend that Australia is real?

Anderson: “Sure it’s flat! I’m waiting for my check to come in, since someone on Quora.com wanted to know if I was being paid to support the “Earth is round” conspiracy!”

SpaceFlight Insider: What demographic did you aim this book toward?

“The book is targeted (at the suggestion of the publisher) for young adults. However, adults will also find it fun and educational. And it’s a must for teachers…, as my former STS-131 crew mate (and High School teacher) Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger points out in her blurb on the book’s back cover: “… As a teacher trying to relate the relevant topics to students and fuel their curiosity, I would keep a copy of this book on my desk!”

SpaceFlight Insider: After 30 years at NASA, what would you tell those looking skyward and dreaming of becoming space-flyers themselves?

Anderson: “I would give them four pieces of advice (and they are not be limited to space-flyer wannabees) with the understanding that they are “…just like me”:

Have a dream, Persevere, You don’t have to be a genius, and Be proud of who you are.

SpaceFlight Insider: Thanks so much for providing our readers with a ‘sneak peek’ into your latest literary work!

Anderson: “My pleasure! Thanks for the opportunity.”

Know as “Astro Clay” on his various social media accounts, as noted, this is not the first book that Anderson has produced. His previous works include: The Ordinary Spaceman: From Boyhood Dreams to Astronaut and A is for Astronaut: Blasting through the Astronaut.

From his 150 day tour of duty on the International Space Station, Anderson has the experience necessary to open the door to the general public, allowing them to vicariously share in his adventures. For this reason alone, the book is a spectacular read.

With numerous photos and illustrations, It’s a Question of Space is perfectly suited for those taking their first steps into studying the art of space flight and is a great addition to any aerospace enthusiast’s private library.

It’s a Question of Space is 224 pages in length and is published by the University of Nebraska Press. The book retails for $16.95 in the U.S. and $25.50 in Canada.